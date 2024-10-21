Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar laid the foundation stone to take up MGNREGA works at Anumarla Road in Khajipet village of Tenali Assembly constituency (in five villages in Tenali Assembly constituency) at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore in Tenali on Sunday, as part of Palle ‘Varotsavalu’.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said the government will implement a free gas cylinders scheme from Diwali.

He said the free gas cylinders scheme is one of the ‘Super Six’ assurances given by the TDP at the time of the general elections. He said under the scheme, beneficiaries will get three gas cylinders free of cost.

The state Cabinet will give its nod to the scheme very soon.

He stated that the government will spend Rs 3,000 crore to implement the scheme. He said in spite of the financial crisis, the government is implementing the scheme and fulfilling the election promises. He said the government is maintaining transparency in administration.