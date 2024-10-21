  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Free gas cylinders scheme from Diwali

Free gas cylinders scheme from Diwali
x

Minister Dr Nadendla Manohar laying foundation stone for MGNREGS works at Khajipet village of Tenali Assembly constituency on Sunday

Highlights

Foundation stone was laid to take up MGNREGA works at Anumarla Road in Khajipet village of Tenali Assembly constituency

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar laid the foundation stone to take up MGNREGA works at Anumarla Road in Khajipet village of Tenali Assembly constituency (in five villages in Tenali Assembly constituency) at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore in Tenali on Sunday, as part of Palle ‘Varotsavalu’.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said the government will implement a free gas cylinders scheme from Diwali.

He said the free gas cylinders scheme is one of the ‘Super Six’ assurances given by the TDP at the time of the general elections. He said under the scheme, beneficiaries will get three gas cylinders free of cost.

The state Cabinet will give its nod to the scheme very soon.

He stated that the government will spend Rs 3,000 crore to implement the scheme. He said in spite of the financial crisis, the government is implementing the scheme and fulfilling the election promises. He said the government is maintaining transparency in administration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick