Free medical camp held for scribes

Kurnool: Senior gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Sharma inaugurated free medical camp at district Collector’s office in Kurnool city on Thursday.

Medicover Hospital organised the camp in the memory of video journalist Chinna (Surendra), who recently died of heart attack.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharma commended Medicover Hospital for conducting free valuable tests like BP, ECG, and TOD Echo for the health of journalists.

He said that scribes will face several health problems as they neglect taking food and rest during their duty, which may lead to their untimely death. Video journalist Chinna, who recently died in the line of duty at a young age, was a clear example of this, he added.

Journalists, medical staff of Medicover Hospital and others participated.

