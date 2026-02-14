Freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu remembered

Kurnool: Dr B Prasad Reddy, Vice-Principal, Silver Jubilee Government College, Kurnool, stated that Sarojini Naidu, an iconic leader of India’s freedom movement, championed women’s empowerment by advocating equal rights for women in economic, political and educational spheres, the right to vote, and the abolition of child marriage.

He recalled that she played a significant role in the establishment of the Women's India Association in 1917.

The English Department and the Department of Women Empowerment of Silver Jubilee Government College jointly organised National Women’s Day on Friday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. Faculty members garlanded her portrait and paid rich tributes on the occasion. Speaking at the programme, Dr Y Rajasekhar, Head of the Department of English, observed that Sarojini Naidu stands foremost among those who proved that women are not weak, but a powerful force in society, and urged students to draw inspiration from her life and ideals.

The students expressed their resolve to move forward by taking Sarojini Naidu as their role model.

Dr Yella Krishna, Dr Dalavai Srinivas, Dr VM Rajasekhar, Nagamani and other faculty members participated in the programme.