Frontline health worker receives invite for ‘At Home’

Rajamahendravaram : Penugonda Devi Varalakshmi, a dedicated frontline health worker known for her exceptional service, has been invited to the prestigious ‘At Home’ event hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, Vijayawada.

This announcement was made on Saturday by District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao.

Devi Varalakshmi, currently serving as a Mid-Level Health Provider (MLHP) at the Ayushman Health and Wellness Centre under the Dowleswaram Primary Health Centre, Pidimgoyyi-3, has been recognised for delivering exemplary healthcare services to the people.

The ‘At Home’ event is scheduled to take place on January 26, Republic Day, at 4:30 pm at the Raj Bhavan, Vijayawada.

The health worker has received the invitation in recognition of her contribution to frontline health services.

The invitation, extended by the joint secretary to the Governor, was officially communicated by Dr Venkateswara Rao on behalf of the District Medical and Health Department.

This recognition underscores the vital role of frontline health workers in ensuring community health and well-being.