Full lockdown imposed in Repalle from today amid rising Coronavirus cases

Repalle Lockdown: It is well known that the Coronavirus pandemic is currently taking the toll in Andhra Pradesh. The number of positive cases is increasing day by day. More than 2.81 lakh cases have already been registered in Andhra Pradesh. It is known that many celebrities are suffering from this disease. In this context, the AP government is enforcing lockdowns in many areas where the intensity of corona is high. Among them, the number of covid positive cases has been registered in Guntur district from the very beginning.

So far, Repalle has been in a green zone. But with the severity of the cases in Repalle as well, the authorities are enforcing a complete lockdown in the area from today. Officials made it clear that traders would be exempted only from 6 am to 9 pm. Authorities issued an emergency evacuation order that no one should be allowed from outside.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 8,732 on Saturday, the total number no of cases mounted to 281817. The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured on Saturday, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.