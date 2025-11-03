Fuss over Jogi arrest baseless: Sattibabu

Rajamahendravaram: State Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu stated that the arrest of Jogi Ramesh in the fake liquor case is completely justifiable. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he affirmed the action taken, criticising Ramesh for allegedly exploiting his five years in power to engage in the spurious liquor trade, thus plundering thousands of crores of public money.

Sattibabu strongly condemned Jogi Ramesh, accusing him of causing the deaths of approximately 30,000 people through substandard alcohol. He further claimed that lakhs of people are suffering from kidney, liver, and neurological problems, forcing them to frequent hospitals after consuming the fake liquor. “When cases are filed against criminals and legal action is taken, why this sudden alarm,” he questioned, asserting that the adulterated liquor was manufactured during the YSRCP regime and that there is evidence proving Jogi Ramesh’s cooperation in the illegal activity.

Sattibabu urged YSRCP leaders to be ashamed of their attempt to mislead the public despite their involvement in such a conspiracy. He dismissed the hue and cry raised by YSRCP leaders that a BC leader is being arrested as meaningless.

Sattibabu stated that YSRCP leaders have no right to speak on behalf of BCs. He went on to challenge the YSRCP, asking, “Wasn’t it YSRCP leaders who poured petrol and set ablazethe BC son, Amarnath Goud? Where was the caste then?” He also questioned the whereabouts of these same leaders when the BC leader Chandraiah was allegedly murdered.