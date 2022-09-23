Gadkari exhorts students to concentrate on research

Guntur: Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari urged the students to concentrate on research and innovations for the development of the country.

He addressed a meeting held at Vignan's University at Vadlamudi on Thursday on the 10th convocation of the university. Speaking on this occasion, he suggested the students to use domestic technology to solve problems of the people. He said, "Research will play a key role in the development of country. It is the responsibility of the students to use their knowledge and intelligence to develop the country. With the help of latest technology, we may create wealth from waste. We have to learn lessons from the failures and request the students to plan their future taking technical developments and changes into consideration. There is need to develop skills to get better opportunities. Indian economy will touch 5 trillion dollars in the years to come. The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging e-commerce, e-governance, Digital India and IT."

He presented honorary doctorates to Bharath Biotech International Ltd chairman and MD Dr Krishna M Ella, Indian Badminton player Srikanth Nammalvar Kidambi, Astra Microwave products managing director MV Reddy and music director MM Keeravani. Degrees and certificates were presented to 1,842 students.

Vignan Education Institutions chairman Lavu Rathaiah, MP and vice-chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, Registrar MS Raghunathan were among those present.