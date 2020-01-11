Gandikota hereditary festival begins

Kadapa: A two-day Gandikota hereditary festivals begins in the colourful note at Haritha hotel in Gandikota on Saturday.

On this occasion artists in different arts participated in Sobha Yatra. Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy inaugurated the two-day event by flagging off it along with district Jammalamadugu MLA M. Sudheer Reddy, collector CH. Harikiran and other officials.

On the first day of the event, the food festival was organized at the venue as the guests have enjoyed by tasting different varieties of food items at the place.

Speaking the occasion Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy said that state government is keen on for the development of tourist spots in the districts. He said that the chief minister has already an idea over the tourism spots as he discussed the issue several times with tourism department officials how to develop them to attract tourists across the country.

District collector urged the people to participate in the event as Gandikota is having historical prominence Joint collector Gouthami, JC-2 Siva Reddy and others were present.