Gang-rape accused attacks police, held, two cops hurt

Chilamathur:A notorious gang-rape accused was taken into custody after attacking police personnel with a knife during an operation in the Tekulodu forest area of Chilamathur mandal in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused, identified as Kavadi Nagendra, was the prime accused in a 2024 gang-rape case involving a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. According to District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, Nagendra had been out on bail and was evading court hearings for several months.

Special teams were formed to trace and arrest him. Acting on credible information, a police team comprising the Chilamathur SI and two constables attempted to apprehend him, during which the accused attacked constable Ravi with a knife, causing injuries. Subsequently, CI Anjaneyulu reached the forest area and conducted a search operation for nearly 90 minutes.

Despite warning shots fired into the air and repeated appeals to surrender, the accused attempted to escape and attacked again, injuring the CI on the chest and hand. In self-defence, the police fired at the accused’s knee, subdued him and shifted him to hospital.