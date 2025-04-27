  • Menu
Gangamma Jathara to be held from May 6 to 14

Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple management is gearing up for conducting the annual Jathara, which will be held from May 6 to 14.

Tirupati: Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple management is gearing up for conducting the annual Jathara, which will be held from May 6 to 14. The Jathara will commence with “Chatimpu” on May 6 and concludes with Ammavari Viswaroopa Darshan on May 14.

As a prelude to Jathara , MLA launched the publicity campaign on Saturday with the release of the poster of the folk festival. Speaking on the occasion MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the Municipal Corporation along with police, revenue departments making elaborate arrangements to cope with the heavy rush of devotees expecting to participate in annual Jathara, one of the biggest Folk Goddesses festival in Rayalaseema region.

Efforts are on to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the devotees and other facilities like drinking water, sanitation, parking and security arrangements were also underway and will be completed by the end of April. Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Nayi Brahmin Corporation Chairman Rudrakoti Sadasivam, temple EO Jaya Kumar, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, former MLA M Sugunamma and others were present.

