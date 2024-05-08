Ganta Srinivasa Rao's Election Campaign Gathers Momentum in Home Village of YSRCP MPP

The election campaign of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, the candidate of the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance, is in full swing in the home village of Vaikapa MPP. The campaign has been met with huge enthusiasm and support from the local community.

Women in the village held aartis and expressed their support for Ganta Srinivasa Rao. Villagers showered flowers as the campaign chariot made its way through the village of Amanam, the home village of Vaikapa MP of Visakha district. The campaign was marked by lively marches, tinmar money, and fireworks, with party leaders and activists joining in the excitement.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao, accompanied by actress Namitha, led the campaign in Majjivalasa and Majzipeta villages, where people participated enthusiastically and made the campaign a success. During the campaign, Ganta Srinivasa Rao highlighted his past achievements and promised to continue working for the welfare of the people.

He also took the opportunity to criticize Jaganmohan Reddy's administration, accusing him of failing to fulfill promises made to women, particularly regarding the ban on alcohol. Ganta Srinivasa Rao questioned Jaganmohan Reddy's moral authority to ask for votes, citing issues with alcohol quality and availability in the state.

The joint manifesto released by Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan further strengthens the alliance between Telugu Desam and Janasena BJP. Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects in the upcoming elections on May 13.

The campaign event was attended by prominent party leaders and activists, including In-charge Korada Rajababu, mandal party presidents DAN Raju Chukka Adireddy and others. The atmosphere was charged with energy and enthusiasm as supporters rallied behind Ganta Srinivasa Rao and the alliance.





