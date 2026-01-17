Gayathri wins double bronze in water sports

Vijayawada: Nagidi Gayathri has once again brought laurels to the State with her impressive performance at national-level championships–2026, where she secured two bronze medals in water sports events held in Madhya Pradesh. Competing against the country’s best athletes, Gayathri displayed remarkable skill, determination, and consistency, underlining her growing stature at the national level.

Her twin bronze medals stand as a proud moment for the State and add another significant milestone to Andhra Pradesh’s rising presence and success in canoeing and kayaking. Hailing from fishing community of Nagayalanka in Krishna district, Gayathri’s achievement is also an inspiring story of perseverance and dedication, motivating many young sportspersons from coastal and rural backgrounds to pursue excellence in water sports. The championships were conducted from January 12 to 15 at Sahastradhara, Maheshwar, in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, and witnessed participation from top canoeing and kayaking athletes from across the country.

Gayathri clinched bronze medal in senior women category at 13th National Canoe Slalom Championship 2026, finishing third against strong national competition. She further proved her versatility and skill by winning another bronze medal at the 3rd National Kayak Cross Championship 2026, also securing third place.

With her consistent dedication, disciplined training, and strong fighting spirit, Gayathri has once again demonstrated the growing strength of canoeing and kayaking talent emerging from Andhra Pradesh. Her back-to-back national-level podium finishes highlight the steady progress of water sports in the state. B Balaram Naidu, President of the Canoeing & Kayaking Association of AndhraPradesh (CKAAP) and International Technical Official (Ocean Sports), congratulated Gayathri on her remarkable achievement. He statedthat her success serves as an inspiration to young athletes and reflects the sustained efforts being made to promote water sports in the State.