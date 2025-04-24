Girls outshine boys in SSC public exams

Vijayawada: Over 4.5 lakh students cleared the Secondary School Certificate (10th standard) examination this year, registering an overall pass percentage of 81.14 per cent, with girls outperforming boys.

Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state with success rate of 93.90 per cent.

More than 6.1 lakh students appeared for the examination, including three lakh girls and over 3.1 lakh boys. Over 84 per cent of girls and over 78 per cent of boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls surpassed that of boys by 5.78 per cent.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results of the examinations on Wednesday on social media platform X. He congratulated the students on achieving excellent results.

The SSC Public Examinations were held from March 17 to April 1, 2-25. The Spot Valuation of answer scripts was carried out at 26 evaluation camps across the State from April 3 to 9.

Parvathipuram Manyam district, which topped the state with 93.90 per cent, was followed by Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district with pass percentage of 91.43. Visakhapatnam stood third with success of 89.14 percent. Guntur and Anakapalli districts got fourth and fifth place with pass percentage of 88.53 and 88.44 respectively. Alluri Sitaramaraju district got the last place with 47.64 per cent and Kurnool district got the 25th place with 66.01 per cent.

This year, 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass and 19 schools reported zero pass. English medium students performed the best, with a pass rate of 83.19 per cent, said K Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of Government Examinations.

For the first time, the results were released simultaneously through multiple platforms - Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance Initiative), LEAP Mobile Application and the officials results portal www.results.bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2025 are scheduled from May 5, 2025 to 28. Examination fee payments can be made through HM Login at www.bse.ap.gov.in, from April 24 to 30. Candidates who wish to apply for recounting or reverification of answer scripts may do so online from April 24 to May 1.

Digitally signed Migration Certificates will be available for download to Head Masters via the official website four days after the results are declared, for candidates who opted for the certificate during the application process. These should be issued to the students along with their subject-wise marks memos. The original SSC Pass Certificates will be dispatched to schools in due course.