GITAM inks pact with Vietnam-based university

Visakhapatnam: To enhance academic and cultural exchange in education, research and other activities, GITAM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam-based Hong Bang International University here on Wednesday.



The MoU documents were exchanged by the institution’s Registrar D. Gunasekharan and Hong Bang University International Affairs Vice-President Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B. Geetanjali, Dean S.P.Rao, International Student Affairs director KP Kishan, Hong Bang University faculty of medicine Dean Nguyen Thanh Due, International Education Institute Deputy Director Vu Thi Phuong Anh, International Relation Officer Le Huu Quoc Han and others participated in the discussions.

As part of the MoU, both the institutions will focus on sharing teaching and research materials, organising short term courses, cooperating in research activities and publications and also hosting joint conferences, workshops for the benefit of students and faculty.

Later, the Hong Bang University team visited various academic departments, Murti research laboratories, supercomputer facility, among others.