GMC officials told to take up IRR Phase-3

Guntur : District collector S Nagalakshmi conducted a review meeting with the GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, and officials at the GMC office here on Friday. The GMC officials explained about GMC revenue, expenditure, general funds, ongoing development works including the road widening, drinking water supply, UGD works, open space through the powerpoint presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, collector directed officials to take steps for the development of infrastructure and to take up development works besides rendering the better services to the people.

She collector stressed on the need to develop the city according to the needs and expectations of the people. She instructed officials to take steps to complete the road widening works and speed up the development works and asked them to take up construction of RUBs and ROBs in Guntur city.

Officials are asked to take up Inner Ring Road third phase, ROB work at Sankar Vilas Centre and take steps to complete the drinking water schemes at the earliest to supply drinking water to the newly merged villages.

She directed officials to examine the possibility of constructing a multi-level parking complex for parking the vehicles and take steps to allot zones to the street vendors and regularise the advertisements boards in the GMC limits and provide necessary facilities to impart training in volleyball, basketball and conduct anti-larva operations in the city.

She instructed officials to take steps to develop NTR Manasa Sarovaram Park, BR Stadium, PVK Naidu Municipal Corporation Market and prepare proposals to take up UGD works in Guntur city.

GMC additional commissioner K Rajya Lakshmi and deputy commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Venkata Krishnaiah were present.