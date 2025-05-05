GMC to conduct PGRS today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial your Commissioner’ programme and Public grievance and redressal system on Monday. According to the GMC officials, ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme will be conducted from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

People may ring 0863-2224202 and participate in the ‘Dial your commissioner’ programme to solve their problems. Later, Public grievance and redressal system will be conducted at the GMC council hall. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu will receive petitions directly from the people and take steps to solve their problems. He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC to solve their problems.