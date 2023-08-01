Godavari level recedes

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood, which has been threatening four districts for the past 10 days, has receded. Although the second warning is still ongoing, the concern at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has subsided as the floodwater coming from the upper reaches has reduced significantly. The Godavari flood is expected to reduce to the first warning level by Tuesday.

The flood level, which was around 16 feet at Cotton Barrage till Monday morning, has reduced to 14.70 feet by 5 pm (within 12 hours). The officials have made it clear that the water level at the barrage will gradually decrease as the flood level in Bhadrachalam has reduced to 40.40 feet and the floods in the tributaries have subsided. A quantity of 14,39,224 cusecs is being released into the sea from the barrage, while 11,300 cusecs are flowing into the delta

canals.