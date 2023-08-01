  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Godavari level recedes

Godavari flood water receding at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage
x

Godavari flood water receding at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage

Highlights

Godavari flood, which has been threatening four districts for the past 10 days, has receded. Although the second warning is still ongoing, the concern at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has subsided as the floodwater coming from the upper reaches has reduced significantly.

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari flood, which has been threatening four districts for the past 10 days, has receded. Although the second warning is still ongoing, the concern at Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has subsided as the floodwater coming from the upper reaches has reduced significantly. The Godavari flood is expected to reduce to the first warning level by Tuesday.

The flood level, which was around 16 feet at Cotton Barrage till Monday morning, has reduced to 14.70 feet by 5 pm (within 12 hours). The officials have made it clear that the water level at the barrage will gradually decrease as the flood level in Bhadrachalam has reduced to 40.40 feet and the floods in the tributaries have subsided. A quantity of 14,39,224 cusecs is being released into the sea from the barrage, while 11,300 cusecs are flowing into the delta

canals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad