GoPro mounted dogs a new third eye

Visakhapatnam: It is not just police personnel, CCTV cameras and sniffer dogs that are playing a crucial role in improving the surveillance, GoPro camera mounted dogs will be a new feature added to Visakhapatnam railway station next.

With the training for two canines coming to a close, the Railway Protection Force intends to introduce dogs with GoPro cameras in a few days.

Rotating 170-degree wide angle, GoPro camera comes with 20 mega pixels camera, two-inch screen and 4K-ultra HD video recording features.

Terming GoPro as a 2020 'gift', Inspector-General of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raja Ram told The Hans India that the file for the project has already been cleared by the Finance department. "It will be launched in a week or two," he says.

Creating a fear among miscreants and those with mala fide intention, the dogs that have access to even inaccessible areas can capture footage and help retrieve visual images. Apparently, it aids in tracking 'suspicious' and 'unusual' activities with ease. The RPF officials mentioned that since the dogs find it uncomfortable to wear the cameras, they are being trained initially with dummy devices.

This apart, two drones have been allotted for Visakhapatnam railway station to strengthen the surveillance system. "These drones will become operational within two to three months. Covering a wide range, drones will aid in tightening the security in the entire stretch," the IG elaborates.

In addition, 72 more CCTV cameras will be installed in Visakhapatnam area along with the introduction of seven body worn cameras. Besides making use of the emerging technology to tighten the security in railway station, the RPF officials are also keen on educating the passengers on the availability of the toll-free helpline number 182 to help reach out to those who are in distress.

Elaborating on the improved surveillance, Raja Ram adds, "Our ultimate goal is to facilitate a safe journey to the passengers with the help of manpower and application of advanced technology."