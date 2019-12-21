Government committed for welfare of waivers

Kadapa: Proddaturu MLA R. Siva Prasad Reddy has said that the government is committed to improving the living standards of the Waivers community in the state.

Addressing the gathering after distributing Rs 27.67 crores cheques to 1947 beneficiaries the beneficiaries under YSR Nethanna Nestham at Proddaturu on Saturday he said that despite government has been facing severe financial crises but chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy committed his assurance over extending support to the waivers given during 2019 elections.

The MLA recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy father late Rajasekhar Reddy also very kind enough towards waiver community as he waived RS 327 crores loans after he became chief minister in 2004. Badvel MLA Venkata Subbaiah, agriculture and N. Trajasekhar Reddy, MLC Govinda Reddy and others present.