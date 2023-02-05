Govt adopts youth clubs strategy to promote tourism

Srikakulam: Srikakulam District-level Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) adopted novel idea to promote tourism activities through youth clubs. As part of it, first Youth Club (Yuva Club) was established at government degree college (GDC) for women in Srikakulam city. The DTPC is planning to establish these clubs with students of various junior, degree, PG and professional colleges phase-wise. Aim of the youth clubs is to utilise services of the youth to improve tourism sector in their respective areas.

Members of the youth clubs will conduct campaign on various tourist locations in the district under the aegis of DTPC. In Srikakulam district, several ancient temples like Sri Kurmam, Sun God at Arasavalli, Srimukhalingam, Vasudeva temple at Mandasa, long sea coast, bird sanctuaries, salt lands, Mandasa fort, waterfalls, agency locations and water projects are potential tourist spots.

All these locations have no proper publicity among people and poor turnout of tourists is reported here even in favourable seasons. To overcome the hurdle, DTPC adopted youth clubs strategy. The students who are members in these clubs can get employment in tourism sector basing on their skills. One aspect of the DTPC is earning revenue by attracting tourists through campaign for promotion of tourist spots and another is eligible youth can get various categories of employment in the sector.

"Normally, youth has enthusiasm to explore new things. We are going to utilise their skills to promote tourist spots in the district and will provide employment," said district tourism promotion officer (DTPO) N Narayana Rao.

"Students are showing much interest to join youth clubs to promote tourism which is a good sign. We will encourage them in the field to get employment," GDC (for women) principal, K Sriramulu explained.