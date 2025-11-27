Govt committed to ensuring MSP for every crop: MLA Sunitha

Ramagiri: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha on Wednesday said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide remunerative prices for every crop cultivated by farmers, assuring that the coalition government is prioritizing farmer welfare.

She participated in the ‘Raitanna Meekosam’ outreach programme held at Kottagadigakunta village in Madapuram Panchayat.

The MLA began the programme with special prayers at the local Akkamma temple.

She then launched a plantation initiative by planting and watering 500 tamarind saplings across 5 acres.

Sunitha also explained to farmers the benefits of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme and detailed various farmer-support programmes implemented over the last 17 months.

Agriculture officials and scientists conducted awareness sessions, advising farmers on crop cultivation practices, pest management, fertilizers, and yield improvement. The government distributed fodder at a 50% subsidy, along with jowar feed and preventive vaccinations for sheep and goats.

As part of the ‘Polam Pilustondi’ field outreach, the MLA inspected a banana plantation, interacting with farmers about yields and market prices.

Sunitha said the government is offering full subsidies for drip irrigation, sprinklers, and is constructing Gokulam cattle sheds at subsidized rates.

She added that ₹14,000 has already been deposited into farmer accounts under Annadata Sukhibhava. She criticized the previous government for implementing schemes based on caste and political considerations.

The MLA urged farmers not to cultivate a single crop variety and asked officials to guide them on market-demand-based cultivation.

She said that issues regarding low crop prices were brought to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who responded positively and is set to announce a new farmer-benefit scheme soon.

The CM has also assured completion of all reservoirs in the Raptadu constituency, she added.