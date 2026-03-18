Govt committed to Muslim welfare: Minister

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare and economic upliftment of Muslim minorities while participating in an Iftar gathering at Singarayakonda on Tuesday during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the government. He said that despite the state facing financial challenges, the current budget allocates Rs 6,090 crore for Muslim welfare schemes.

He said that pending honorarium arrears of Rs 45 crore for Imams and Mouzzams were released on the occasion. Additionally, he said, Rs 2.85 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of Urdu Ghars and Shadikhanas.

The minister said that the government is working to establish a Hajj House in Amaravati, strengthen the protection of Waqf Board properties, and provide financial assistance to economically weaker Muslims undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage. Meanwhile, the District Minority Welfare Department organised a separate Iftar event at PAG Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole, which witnessed a large turnout from the Muslim community.