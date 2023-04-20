Govt committed to promote millets cultivation: Collector Shanmohan

Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan said that the government is committed to encourage the millets cultivation and provide all types of assistance including technical know how.

Inaugurating Millets Food Festival organised by the Mahila Samakhya members at DRDA Training Centre on Wednesday, the collector said the regular consumption of millets would improves health condition and provides good strength to combat any type of disease.

The collector also appreciated the self-group members for organising the food festival creating awareness among people on millets based foods.

He assured that all cooperation would be extended for the farmers to cultivate millets in the farmlands. Members of Mahila Samakhya from Chittoor Rural, Palamaner, Bangarupalyam, Gangadhara Nellore, Puthalapattu, Irala and others have taken part in the food festival. Trainee Collector Meghaswaroop, DRDA PD Tulasi, District Agricultural Officer Murali Krishna and DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi were present.