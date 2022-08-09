Govt committed to providing free medicare to poor: Rajini

Vijayawada: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini said that family doctor concept will be introduced soon with the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said the family doctor concept will bring revolutionary changes in the health sector.

Addressing a review meeting on health sector on Monday, the Minister directed the officials to make ready YSR village health clinics, urban health centres and primary health centres to successfully implement the family doctor concept. She said the State government has been spending Rs 2,532 crore for the construction and development of government hospitals.

The State government is determined to extend medical and health facilities to poor free of cost. She said the construction of 1,032 village clinics was taken up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. In addition, Rs 665 crore was allotted for modernisation of 184 urban health centres and construction of 344 new urban health centres. She said Rs 367 crore was allotted for modernisation of 976 primary health centres.

The Minister directed the officials to complete the works of hospitals by the year-end. Medical and Health Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and other officials were present.