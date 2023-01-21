Govt committed to strengthen RTC: Minister Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to strengthen the RTC in all respects.

Inaugurating the Punganur-Tirupati bus service on Friday, he said it is the commuters, who were preferred to travel in red buses only on security and service grounds.

He recalled that he made hectic efforts for establishment of RTC depot at Punganur which was neglected since two decades. In order to reduce the expenditure and to save the nature from pollution, the APSRTC has introduced electric buses.

He made it clear that compassionate appointments would be continued in APSRTC without any deviation. Chittoor MP N Reddappa and District Public Transport Officer Jethendra Rebby were present.