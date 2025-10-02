Live
Govt committed to welfare of poor: Collector
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that the government has been implementing several welfare schemes to eradicate poverty.
Along with Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan, the Collector on Monday visited the house of a 62-year-old Sirivella Srinivas and handed over Rs 15,000 pension. Srinivas has been confined to bed for the last three years due to paralysis and lives in Mulapet in the city.
Shukla enquired about his health condition and suggested him to undergo Magnatic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan at Government General Hospital to know the correct position of his disease. He also told him to contact neurologist Dr Phani, working in GGH. Later, the Collector visited the house of single woman K Sarada (55) and distributed Rs 4,000 and enquired about her welfare.
Collector Shukla suggested poor people should utilise government welfare schemes, adding that the administration is very clear in addressing the problems of people at once.