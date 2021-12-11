Govt extends support to family of Lance Naik Sai Teja

Amaravati: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja, who died in the chopper crash in Coonoor along with CDS General Bipin Rawat among others, will reach his hometown on Sunday morning and will be cremated with government honours at 9 am at Regadapalle village. The body reached Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru on Saturday and will be taken to his village in an ambulance.

As a mark of respect and salute to the brave soldier, the State government on Saturday extended Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance to the bereaved family. When Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Excise Minister K Narayana Swami, MLA and Chittoor district collector went to residence of the soldier to hand over the cheque and offer their condolences, the family requested them to impress upon the government to provide a job to the wife of Sai Teja. The official team assured the family that they would take the request to the notice of the Chief Minister and do the needful. Speaking to the media after the visit, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the government would extend all necessary help to the family.