Govt should strengthen public healthcare

Vijayawada: Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) has strongly opposed the coalition government’s move to privatise medical education and Arogyasri scheme, warning that such measures will severely weaken public healthcare system and deny affordable healthcare to the poor.

In a press release issued on Saturday, PAV president Dr MV Ramanaiah and general secretary T Kameswara Rao condemned the government’s decision to hand over 10 government-established medical colleges to private entities under the guise of the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Further, they demanded immediate withdrawal of GOs 107 and 108, which allow sale of 50% of reserved medical seats under self-financing, calling them discriminatory and harmful to marginalised communities.