Govt to spend Rs 84,000 cr for interlinking rivers: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the government has decided to spend Rs 84,000 crore for interlinking the rivers in the State.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Thursday, he said as part of this initiative, the government has designed a comprehensive plan for bringing Godavari Banakacharla link project into use very soon. He informed that talks between the governments of AP and Telangana are under progress. He said that there will be a possibility of securing 300tmcft of water meant to provide water to around 27 lakh cares and also for drinking water purpose including Kuppam constituency represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

While describing the one-year rule of the coalition government as ‘golden era’ for the farmers of Nellore district, Anam said in the current second crop, the district administration has provided water for 5.25 lakh acres in the joint Nellore district, including Satyavedu and Srikalahasti constituencies of Tirupati district. The Minister said that after utilisation of water for second crop, still there are 59 tmcft and 35 tmcft, a total 94 tmcft of water in both Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs respectively in the district. All this happened due to the implementation of Effective Water Management System (EWMS), which never witnessed in the history of Nellore district. Stating that crop harvesting will begin from September, Anam appealed the farmers to utilise the water in proper manner without letting into the sea, for the benefit of the farmers cultivating in the tail end lands.

Somasila Project Committee Chairman Kesava Chowdari and others were present.