Gowru Venkata Reddy alleges threats by Katasani Rambhupal Reddy to TDP aspirants

Kurnool: TDP Nandyal parliamentary committee president Gowru Venkata Reddy once again came down heavily on the leaders of YSRCP accusing Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy of threatening the sarpanch aspirants of TDP. He visited Gadivemula, Bujunuru and Chindukuru villages on Thursday and held a meeting with them on Thursday to infuse confidence among them in the face of alleged intimidation.

Addressing the media here, the TDP leader said it was a constitutional right of every citizen contests the election and the government concerned needs to ensure free and fair elections. But the ground reality is different, as the contestants were threatened and attacked. Such kind of incidents are abound Kurnool district, said Venkata Reddy.

He said Rambhupal Reddy was calling up TD sarpanch aspirants in the constituency and threatening them. They are being forced to withdraw the nomination else be ready to face the consequences. The sarpanch aspirants of Gadivemula, Bujunuru and Chindukuru villages and their supporters were facing frequent threats from the YSRCP MLA, he alleged.

He also said that YSRCP leaders before elections promised to construct Velaganu Feeder Channel but wee not even speaking about it. The TDP leader said sites distributed to people in the district were not habitable at all.

Assuring the candidates of all support from the party, Venkata Reddy said the party would always stand by them in all situations and don't be cowed down by the threats of ruling party leaders. He appealed to the people and the supporters to ensure the victory of the sarpanch aspirants.

TD leaders Seetharami Reddy, Anasuyamma, Sathyanarayana Reddy, Ramachandra Reddy, Nagaseshulu, sarpanch aspirants and supporters participated in the meeting.