Grand banquet for delegates at Chandragiri Fort

Tirupati: Ahead of the All India Conference of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Empowerment of Women scheduled to be held in Tirupati on September 14 and 15, State Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu visited Chandragiri Fort on Wednesday to plan the visit of the delegates to the historic venue. He was accompanied by TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy.

Divakar Reddy briefed the Speaker on the historical significance of Chandragiri Fort and shared plans to organise a musical sound and light show for the visiting members. A traditional cultural evening and a grand banquet will also be arranged to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s famed hospitality.

Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu said that guests from across the country should experience the warmth and richness of Andhra hospitality. On the occasion, the TUDA Chairman felicitated the Speaker. Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and others were with the Speaker.