Grand Preparations for ‘Jana Sena’ Foundation Day Celebrations

KAKINADA: All eyes in Andhra Pradesh are on Pithapuram as the Jana Sena Party, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, gears up to celebrate its 11th anniversary on March 14. This will be the first major event since the party came to power, making it a historic occasion. The celebrations will take place in the presence of the people of Pithapuram, the constituency that elected Pawan Kalyan as their MLA.

A grand stage is being set up at Chitrada in the Pithapuram region, with meticulous arrangements involving every party member. Pawan Kalyan has announced around 15 committees to oversee various aspects of the event, and more leaders are being added to these committees as preparations intensify. Under the supervision of Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman and Minister Nadendla Manohar, along with Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, arrangements are progressing swiftly. The entire town of Pithapuram is immersed in a festive atmosphere as Jana Sena ministers, MLAs, key leaders, and party workers actively participate in the event preparations.

Jana Sena banners and flags are prominently displayed across the twin Godavari districts. A control room has been set up in Pithapuram to monitor the event arrangements, which was inaugurated by Nadendla Manohar and Uday Srinivas. With the party achieving a remarkable 100% strike rate in the elections and Pawan Kalyan assuming office as Deputy CM, the enthusiasm among party workers is at an all-time high.

An estimated crowd of over one million people is expected to attend the celebrations. To ensure widespread participation, the party’s women leaders have initiated a unique door-to-door campaign, marking invitations with a traditional "bottu" (vermilion dot) on the foreheads of women. The official invitation for the event was unveiled by Nadendla Manohar at the Kakinada control room.

With grand celebrations in store, the Jana Sena Foundation Day event is poised to make history in Andhra Pradesh politics.