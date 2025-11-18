Grand rituals held at Lepakshi Durga Veerabhadra Swamy temple

Lepakshi: Lepakshi Durga Veerabhadra Swamy Temple witnessed huge turnout of devotees on the final Monday of Karthika Masam. Supervised by Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Rama Nandan, elaborate rituals and special pujas were performed throughout the day.

Vedic scholars performed Maha Rudrabhisekam, Panchamrita Abhishekam, Shata Rudra Parayanam and Maha Mangalaharathi to the temple’s iconic seven-hooded Nagaendrastructure from 9 am to 1 pm. After several years, special pujas were conducted for Nagalingeshwara Swamy.

Chairman Rama Nandan distributed tirtha prasadam to devotees and traditional offering of sarees as pasupu-kumkuma prasadam to women devotees. Temple EO Narasimha Murthy supervised arrangements. Annadanam was also organised for pilgrims and tourists, supported by State Valmiki Corporation Director Bevanahalli Anand, Kuruba Corporation Director Parimala, Tirupati, BJP leaders Parthasarathi and Ramesh Reddy, Jana Sena leader Akula Umesh, revenue officials, mandal authorities, and village elders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Rama Nandan said, with the support of local MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, more puja programmes and service activities will be taken up to enhance the temple’s traditions and prominence.