Grandeur marks Karthika Deepotsavam

Tirumala: The thousands of ghee lamps lit the dark sky shine bright on Friday evening as a part of Karthika Maha Deepotsavam which was celebrated with grandeur at Parade Grounds of the TTD administrative building in Tirupati.

The event featured a variety of devotional and cultural programs, culminating in the collective lighting of thousands of lamps

The two-hour programme, held from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, included Veda Svastivachanam by Sri Raghavendra of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, followed by the importance of Karthika Masam by renowned scholar Sri Aditya Sharma, Vishvaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Mahalakshmi Puja.

Deepa Lakshmi Nritya Roopakam-A devotional dance ballet performance by the students of SV College of Music and Dance of TTD which added the cultural richness to the pleasant evening.

The major attraction of the event was the collective lighting of countless ghee lamps, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and dispelling ignorance.

The event concluded with the Govinda Namavali and Kumbha Harathi.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements, including grand flower and electrical decorations, stage setups, and public amenities, were made by TTD to ensure a smooth and divine experience for the numerous devotees who participate in the celestial fete.

TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, chief priests Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, Govindaraja Deekshitulu, HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath and several other officers were also present.