Grandeur marks Swarna Ratham procession

Tirumala: Onthe occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, the Swarna Ratham procession was held in a grand manner at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Between 9 am and 10.30 am the Ratharanga Dolotsavam of the Malayappa Swamy was conducted magnificently along the Mada Streets, enthralling devotees.

A large number of devotees participated in the chariot pulling fete.

On the occasion of Vaikuntha Dwadasi, the Chakra Snanam of Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar will be held on Wednesday between 4.30 am and 5.30 am at Sri Swami Pushkarini.

It is believed that devotees who take a holy dip at the auspicious time will receive the sacred merit equivalent to bathing in the 66 crore holy theerthams located in the Seshachala hills of Tirumala.

On Vaikuntha Dwadasi also, all arjitha sevas at the Tirumala Srivari temple stand cancelled by TTD.