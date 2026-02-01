Guinness record for Kuppam with massive e-cycle distribution

Kuppam: Kuppam created history on Saturday by entering the Guinness World Records with the state government’s initiative of largest ever distribution of e-cycles in a single day. As many as 5,555 electric cycles were distributed within 24 hours across the Kuppam Assembly constituency in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a major milestone in green mobility and public participation.

The components of the e-cycles were manufactured by E Motorad and assembled at the firm’s unit in Kuppam, highlighting the constituency’s growing role in clean technology and local manufacturing. The programme was organised under the slogan ‘Green & Healthy Kuppam’, reflecting the government’s focus on renewable energy, fitness, and sustainable living. The premium e-cycles, which have a market price of Rs 34,999, are being provided to beneficiaries at a subsidised price of Rs 23,999. With the support of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, buyers can make a down payment of Rs 5,000 and clear the remaining amount through easy EMI options. Women beneficiaries have been given a special benefit, as they can receive the e-cycles with zero down payment, making the scheme more inclusive and accessible.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Kuppam had created a new chapter in history. He said the impact and benefits of e-cycles would be studied in the coming days. He stressed that the initiative marked “the beginning of a new and innovative journey from Kuppam”.

Naidu noted that while many “speak about” renewable and green energy, Kuppam is taking concrete steps to become a green energy hub while also achieving a Guinness World Record, which he described as a matter of pride for the people of the constituency.

The Chief Minister explained that e-cycles make it easy to travel 45 to 60 kilometres and can be charged using electricity generated at home, including rooftop solar power, at almost no cost. He said these cycles can smoothly navigate even small roads and narrow lanes, calling them “super cycles” suited for everyday life.

Recalling his long association with cycling, he said that people who once voted for the cycle symbol are now witnessing development driven by the same spirit, with the e-cycle bringing new energy into people’s lives and helping build a wealthy, healthy and happy society.

Naidu spoke at length about health and lifestyle, saying the government aims to create an environment where Kuppam residents can breathe clean air. He expressed his confidence that Kuppam would become such a healthy place that people from outside would want to come and settle here in the future.

The Chief Minister announced his plans to develop dedicated cycle tracks and special tracks across towns to make cycling safer and easier. Emphasising innovation, Naidu said embracing new ideas and technologies has always been part of his approach, and his goal is to ensure that the benefits of such initiatives reach everyone.