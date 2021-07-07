Guntur: 4 arrested for selling properties with fake documents

Guntur: Guntur urban district police on Wednesday arrested four for persons for creating fake link documents relating to the vacant house sitesand selling the same to the innocent persons and cheating them at Ratnalacheruvu area in Mangalagiri.

The police seized Rs40,000 in cash, six rings, non-judicial documents and rubber stamps from their possession. According to police officials, accused Uddanti Srinivasarao, Panchumarti Sriivasa Rao,Vankam Venkata Subbaiah and Vakkalagadda Vithal Raoformed a team. They create fake link documents with the cooperation of stamp vendors in Vijayawada city.

Based on the complaint lodged by one Pulivarthi Mariyadas of Atmakuru village, the police registered the case and took up investigation.

When they need money for expenses, Uddanti Srinivasa Rao, Panchumarthi Nagaraju and Jonnadula Srinu create fake documents relating to lands. They will take cooperation of document writer Vithal for creating fake document. They will show Vankam Venkata Subbaiah and remaining accused as land owners to sell the land.

The police took four accused into custody. The accused sold lands with fake documents and cheated the buyers to the tune of Rs 92,90,000. They identified that the accused had cheated and taken Rs56,60,000 in thirteen cases. A special team was formed to arrest another 17accused.