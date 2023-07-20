Guntur: ACB unearths assets of corrupt official

Guntur: AP Social Welfare Residential Education Society joint secretary KVDM Prasad Babu, working in Tadepalli of Guntur district, illegally possessed assets disproportionate to his income. Based on the complaint to 14400 call centre, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted raids and identified the following assets.

Prasad Babu possessed two plots in Eluru and Poranki. One RCC house at Madepalli in Eluru and a building at Mademalli. He possessed G+2 building at Budan Pochampalli, a plot in Pamarru, 90 cents of agricultural land in Denduluru.

The ACB official identified Skoda Rapid car, Maruti Ertiga, Innova Sadan, Bullet Classic two-wheeler, Activa two-wheeler, 500 grams gold and Rs 30,000 in cash.

They found LIC policy for Rs 15 lakh, investment of Rs 1 crore in Mounika aqua farm, expenditure in Mounika Aqua Farm, promissory notes of Rs 30 lakh.

The accused started his career as ITBP constable. Later got promotion to SPF head constable and promoted as SI and CI. In 2007, he was selected as APPSC Group-1 officer. He worked as an ATO in the Treasury Department. He worked as DRDA project director in Krishna. At present he is working as APSWREIS joint secretary.