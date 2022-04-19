Guntur: Arogya Mela inaugurated

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said that both Centre and State governments are giving top priority for health. He inaugurated Arogya Mela conducted under Ayushman Bharat at AP NGO Home district office in Guntur city on Monday. He enquired about the services provided under this scheme.

The Collector said that the same mela would be conducted in Tenali on April 21 and added that they will conduct some more melas very soon to extend better medical facilities to the people. He said they will distribute digital health cards to those availing the medical services and beneficiaries will be tested and given medicines also. He said digital health card contains full information about the patient and urged the people participate in the Arogya Mela and avail the medical services.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that GMC is providing medical services to the patients through the urban health centres. She said patients will be tested and they will be referred to the GGH in Guntur city for better medical services. GGH superintendent Dr Prabhavati, DMHO J Yasmin were among those participated.