Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for elections

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to take steps to deliver the polling material to the polling booths within the stipulated time in Tenali revenue division to conduct the elections.

He visited Cherakupalli, Karlpalem and Amruthaluru mandals of Guntur district on Monday and reviewed arrangements. He inspected polling material distribution, reception centres and polling stations. Interacting with the polling officers, he directed the officials to distribute polling material according to norms and take signatures of the concerned officials.

He instructed them to check the list once. He inspected Gullapalli ZP High School and reviewed arrangements for election and enquired about polling percentage in the earlier polls. Later, he visited polling centre set up at Kotamraju junior college. He enquired about total number of voters and arrangements for conducting the election. Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok, Amruthaluru tahsildar Swarna Latha, MPDO Joshi Raju, Cherakupalli Tahsildar Ch Sudharani, MPDO Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.