Guntur: Bhramara Business Awards presented to marketing teams

Guntur: As part of the completion of eight years in the construction sector, Bhramara Townships, celebrated 9th anniversary and distributed Bhramara Business awards to its marketing teams at a function here on Sunday.



Addressing the gathering, chairman of the Bhramara Townships, Galla Ramachandra Rao said that the company had undertaken more than 30 projects in Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts and provided own houses to 8,000 families. He thanked the customers for reposing faith in their company for their own houses. He also thanked the employees and their family members, the partnering trading communities, architects, engineers, investors, bankers, and well-wishers.

The directors Maram Chandrasekhar, Srisaila Reddy, Muralikrishna Yadlapalli, MPK Lakshmipati Raju, MS Raju and several dignitaries participated.