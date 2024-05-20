Live
- SP directs the students to set goals and pursue them
- Cyber security company CyberArk acquires Venafi for $1.54 billion
- 20 IS suspects detained in Turkey
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking directions to medical professionals to reveal side effects of medicines
- PM Modi tears into Naveen Patnaik-led BJD govt in Odisha rally
- President Abinader re-elected in Dominican Republic
- Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by a 78-year-old bedridden woman seeking to cast her vote by postal ballot
- Vasco da Gama’s Historic Voyage to India
- Oil India posts 17 pc jump in Q4 net profit
- Iran President Raisi's death: India declares one day state mourning on Tuesday
Just In
Highlights
India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
New Delhi: India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
"On the day of mourning (Tuesday), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died after their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west region while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.
