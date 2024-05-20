  • Menu
Iran President Raisi's death: India declares one day state mourning on Tuesday

India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

New Delhi: India on Monday declared one day of state mourning on May 21 as a mark of respect to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"On the day of mourning (Tuesday), the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Raisi and Abdollahian were among nine people who died after their helicopter crashed in Iran's mountainous north-west region while they were returning from the Azerbaijan border after flagging off joint projects in the region.

