Guntur :Congress leaders protest over attack on Priyanka Gandhi

Guntur : Congress party leaders led by AICC secretary Mastan Vali on Sunday protested at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Guntur city opposing police high handedness against AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi. They condemned the behaviour of police in U.P.

He said the police had stopped her car and physically pushed her back while the latter was going to an IPS officer's office in Lucknow. The Congress party activists sat on the road and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das with black flags. Mastan Vali demanded the Centre to dismiss the UP government immediately and warned that the voters would teach a lesson to them.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, former MLA Lingamsetty Eswara Rao, VGTM UDA former chairman Vanukuri Srinivas Reddy were among those who participated in the programme.