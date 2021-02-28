Guntur: Cops thwart family's bid to commit suicide at Secretariat

Guntur: A couple attempted suicide along with their two children by dousing themselves in petrol at the Secretariat main gate at Velgagapudi on Saturday.

The police who noticed them prevented their attempt from committing suicide.

Arigela Nagarjuna, a native of Nellore, alleged that he had given Duttalururu tashildar Chandrasekhar Rs 1 crore bribe to enter his 33 acres of land details online. He said the tashildar accepted bribe and assured that he will enter his land details online.

Though they had been making rounds for the last one year to the tahsildar's office, the land details were not entered in the online records. He alleged that the tahsildar cheated him. He said they had no option left but to commit suicide.

Nagarjuna came along with his family members to Velagapudi to meet the Chief Minister to explain the problem.

While they were attempting suicide by dousing themselves in petrol, the police stopped them and conducted counselling. The couple handed over a representation at the Secretariat main gate to police explaining their problem.

Thulluru police took them into custody for attempting suicide.