Guntur: Cops told to implement standard operating procedure

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police officials to implement standard operating procedure to check spread of Covid19. He conducted video conference with the police officials over zoom from the District Police Office (DPO) in Guntur city on Monday.

Addressing the police personnel, he directed them to wear face mask and maintain social distance to check spread of Covid19. He suggested them to take nutritious food and regularly do physical exercises. He instructed the police officials who have symptoms of Covid-19, to take treatment immediately.

He spoke with police personnel at Karempudi police station and instructed them to inform higher officials if they have any problems and assured them that he would extend cooperation to solve their problems.

He directed them to inquire about health condition of the employees, if anybody went for home isolation. He urged the officials to create confidence to the staff undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and instructed to render better services to people.