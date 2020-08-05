Guntur: CPI Narayana dares YSRCP to go for Assembly polls

Guntur: CPI activists staged a protest against setting up of three capitals in the State at the Ambedkar statue at Lodge Centre in Guntur city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, CPI national secretary K Narayana demanded that the State government continue the capital in Amaravati. He said it was a shame that the YSRCP MLAs in Krishna and Godavari districts were performing Palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting up three capitals in the three regions.



He recalled that before 2019 general elections, Jagan had supported Amaravati as the State capital, but now changed his stand and announced three capitals. He dared the YSRCP leaders go to polls on the issue of 3 capitals.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre joined hands with the YSRCP. He recalled that farmers gave their lands for the construction of the State capital in Amaravati.

He alleged that the BJP high command intentionally changed leadership of Kanna Lakshminarayana in the State as he hailed from Guntur city. Later, police shifted K Narayana and other CPI leaders to police station.

CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, district secretary J Ajay Kumar, city secretary Kota Malyadri, JAC leaders P V Mallikarjuna Rao and M Kumar Naik were among those participated.