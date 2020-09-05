Guntur: CPI organises Deeksha in support of Amaravati

Guntur: CPI city secretary Kota Malyadri said that they will continue agitation to mount pressure on the state government to continue Amaravati as state capital.



He warned that they will continue their agitation till the government accept their demand.

Along with CPI leaders, he took up deeksha at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan here on Friday, demanding that the government continue Amaravati as state capital. He said there is no need to set up three capitals. He urged the government to rethink its decision to set up three capitals. He warned that if the government did not change its decision they will intensify their agitation for Amaravati.

CPI leaders Manga Srinu, BVR Chaitanya, Koteswara Rao, Lakhman participated in the deeksha.