Guntur district observes strict lockdown norms

Guntur: District administration is strictly implementing full lockdown in the district following significant increase of Covid-19 cases in the district. Except medical shops, all the shops have been closed. Police set up barricades at flyover bridges and important junctions to restrict movement of the people to check spread of coronavirus.

GMC conducted an awareness campaign to explain to them the need to observe full lockdown and maintain social distance in the houses also. GMC officials supplied vegetables and essential commodities to the families residing in the red zone areas in the district.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar reviewed on Covid-19 cases with the officials. He explained situation to Covid-19 special officer for Guntur district B Rajasekhar.

Meanwhile, seven Covid-19 new cases have been reported in Guntur district on Sunday. Thus, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 82 in the district. In a daily report, released by the Medical and Health Department DMHO, Dr Y Yasmin informed that so far 1465 swab samples were sent for testing lab.

Out of these, 939 tests reports were negative. She said that on Sunday they had sent 160 swab samples for tests The doctors have been waiting for test reports of 443 patients while 109 patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation centres. So far, 154 patients recovered and got discharged from the hospitals.

As many as 582 foreign returnees who are under house quarantine are under the supervision of Medial and Health Department staff. As many as 1,061 patients are undergoing treatment at the quarantine centres in the district.