Guntur: Farmers jittery over damage to chilli stock from rains

Guntur/Narasaraopet: Farmers in Palnadu region, Prathtipadu and Pedakurapadu mandals were worried about heavy rain accompanied with gales as it will damage red chillies stocks dried up in agriculture fields. They were afraid that traders will offer lower prices for the inferior quality of red chillies.

Following the warning by the Meteorological department, some farmers covered red chilli stocks dried up in the agriculture fields with plastic covers. They said that it is not possible for all the farmers to cover red chilli stocks with plastic covers.

A farmer K Veeraiah said, "Though I have covered red chilli stocks in the agriculture fields with plastic cover, some quantity of the stock dried up will soak in water and get damaged. Due to heavy rains and pest attacks, chilli farmers got less yield and now due to rain, we will get some more losses."

Another farmer T Sambasiva Rao of Prattipadu lamented that he had incurred heavy loss last year due to pest attack. 'This year, I got the less and inferior quality of yield and now this rain may add to my misery,' he added.

Meanwhile, Guntur Mirchi Yard officials urged the farmers to shift red chilli stocks to Guntur Mirchi Yard.

Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary I Venkateswara Reddy stated that they have taken all the steps to shift red chilli arrivals into the sheds. Stating that there is sufficient space in the sheds, he said that they have alerted the farmers to take necessary steps to save the stocks.