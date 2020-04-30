Guntur: Five hospitals identified to treat coronavirus patients

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Wednesday directed the officials to keep five hospitals ready to treat the patients suffering from coronavirus positive cases.



He was convening a meeting with the Special Officer for Covid-19 for Guntur district B Rajasekhar, adviser to the government on Covid-19 on public health Dr Kamal Raj and managements of hospitals at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the number of patients with the symptoms of coronavirus are increasing in the district and as a result the positive cases are likely to go up in the days to come in the district. In order to render medical services to more patients, there is need of more hospitals. He stressed on the need to reduce deaths caused by coronavirus.

He said the administration identified GGH, Manipal Hospital, DVC Hospital, GGH in Tenali to treat the patients suffering from Coronavirus positive. He instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to render medical services to the Coronavirus positive cases as per guidelines issued by the Central government. He directed them to submit the list of the doctors, nurses, staff and pharmacists in the hospitals.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, DMHO Dr Y Yasmin, GGH superintendent Dr Raju Naidu, managements of the hospitals identified to give treatment to the patients suffering from Coronavirus positive cases were among those participated.